Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,630 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of American Noble Gas worth $44,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 308.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

American Noble Gas Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

