Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $45.30 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $45,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $102.07 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

