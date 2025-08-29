Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $45.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Cogent Communications worth $45,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 43,175.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.7%

CCOI opened at $37.51 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $235,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,920. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. The trade was a 54.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,060,878 shares of company stock valued at $101,696,333. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

