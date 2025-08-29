Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.64 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 423.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178,165 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $46,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.