Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.82 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $46,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31,724.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,810,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 114,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,687.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $708,554.56. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,062 shares of company stock worth $1,181,883. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $273.51 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $277.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

