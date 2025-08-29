Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company $CC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 905,160 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Chemours worth $46,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 366,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 88,201 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 369,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,164.38. The trade was a 12.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Denise Dignam purchased 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

