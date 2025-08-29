Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $47.42 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Gates Industrial worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 295.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.5%

GTES stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.24. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Our Latest Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.