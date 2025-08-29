Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $47.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,244 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,899,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

