Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $41,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,737.07. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $189.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

