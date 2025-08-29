Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $43,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,804,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,634.64. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.16. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

