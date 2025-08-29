Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 241.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,221,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Itau Unibanco worth $45,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,964,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,584,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,003 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,031,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,543 shares during the period.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

About Itau Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.