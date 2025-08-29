Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Labcorp worth $47,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after buying an additional 40,814 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after buying an additional 959,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after buying an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,869,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Trading Down 1.5%

LH opened at $275.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

