Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of RPM International worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 82.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 71.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 129.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Bank of America upgraded RPM International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

