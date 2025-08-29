Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,534 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Blue Owl Capital worth $48,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after buying an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,821,000 after buying an additional 422,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,901,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,306,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,061,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,553,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,298,000 after buying an additional 101,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%.The business had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

