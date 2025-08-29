Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PXH stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

