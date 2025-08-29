Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. The trade was a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,368 shares of company stock worth $2,871,129. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $349.44 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

