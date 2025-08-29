Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after buying an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,942,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $142.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

