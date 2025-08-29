Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 173,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,092,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 626,213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 381,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 217,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.