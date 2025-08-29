Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 471,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $39,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

