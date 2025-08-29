Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 53,127 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser worth $42,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

