Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 171.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of MasTec worth $45,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,331,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 546,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,948,000 after purchasing an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.83. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $194.00.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on MasTec from $220.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

