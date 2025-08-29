Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $44,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.64 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,016,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

