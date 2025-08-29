Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $46,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $170.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

