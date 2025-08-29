Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 255,487 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $46,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,873,000 after acquiring an additional 322,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,954,000 after purchasing an additional 451,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The business had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $163,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,607,455.04. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $581,412.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,510,458.92. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

