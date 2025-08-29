Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,286 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $455.41 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.18.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

