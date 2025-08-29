Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,092 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $41,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $956.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $841.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $960.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

