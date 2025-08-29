Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $40,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,574,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,093,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,524.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 771,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 763,491 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

