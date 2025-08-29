Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $71.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

