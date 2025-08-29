Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $238.76

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.7647.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.0%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $196.27 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.