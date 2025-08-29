Analysts Set XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Target Price at $16.92

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.9231.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $40,853,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPLR Infrastructure stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.86.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.64 million. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

