Analyzing Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oracle and Synopsys.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 0 8 23 3 2.85 Synopsys 0 1 12 0 2.92

Oracle currently has a consensus price target of $227.04, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Synopsys has a consensus price target of $634.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Oracle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oracle has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 21.68% 87.34% 8.94% Synopsys 34.77% 17.09% 9.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oracle and Synopsys”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $57.40 billion 11.75 $12.44 billion $4.34 55.34 Synopsys $6.13 billion 15.50 $2.26 billion $13.85 44.20

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Synopsys. Synopsys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oracle beats Synopsys on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

