Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -3.19% 12.87% 5.01% 3M 16.01% 96.48% 10.62%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Star Equity has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 1 0 0 2.00 3M 2 2 7 0 2.45

Star Equity presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.09%. 3M has a consensus price target of $158.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Star Equity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than 3M.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and 3M”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $67.39 million 0.13 -$10.44 million ($1.02) -2.66 3M $24.58 billion 3.42 $4.17 billion $7.19 21.92

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats Star Equity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

