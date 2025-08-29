Analyzing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and Lithia Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.17 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -7.48 Lithia Motors $37.16 billion 0.23 $802.00 million $33.73 10.04

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and Lithia Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 2 2 2 3.00 Lithia Motors 0 3 7 0 2.70

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Lithia Motors has a consensus target price of $379.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Titan Machinery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64% Lithia Motors 2.39% 13.21% 3.81%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Titan Machinery on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles. The company sells its products and services through the Driveway and Greencars brand names through a network of locations, e-commerce platforms, and captive finance solutions. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

