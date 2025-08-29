Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 63.1% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 89.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 348.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4%

Aptiv stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

