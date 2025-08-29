Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4,757.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,622,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,122,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 637.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 592,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 512,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 437,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 417,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Barclays cut Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.