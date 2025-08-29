Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF $AVDS Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDS opened at $65.87 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $66.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67.

About Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF (AVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap stocks outside the US. AVDS was launched on Jul 18, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

