Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of Axos Financial worth $43,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Wall Street Zen raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

