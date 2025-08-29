Ball Corporation $BALL Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 815,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $42,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ball by 359.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 926,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,606,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,883,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BALL opened at $52.06 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.