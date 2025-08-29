Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $2.06. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,914,294 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.25 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.51.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $608.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 409.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 364.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 71,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 55,742 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 117.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,720,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,467,547 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.