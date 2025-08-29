Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $78.30 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 722,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,303,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $264,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

