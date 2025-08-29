Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Price

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

HP Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. HP has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.76% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 72.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.