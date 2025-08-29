Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.