Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.15. 62,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 60,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
The firm has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.
Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 153.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,105.80%.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
