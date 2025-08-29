Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.15. 62,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 60,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 153.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,105.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Better Home & Finance by 87.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

