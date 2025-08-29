BILL (NYSE:BILL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BILL Stock Up 18.5%

BILL stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.30, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. BILL had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.16%. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3,947.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BILL by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

