Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 1,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Institutional Trading of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.43% of Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BTOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. BTOP was launched on Sep 29, 2023 and is issued by Bitwise.

