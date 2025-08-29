BKV (BKV) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BKV to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares BKV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BKV
|$580.98 million
|-$142.87 million
|-117.20
|BKV Competitors
|$3.70 billion
|$321.53 million
|39.03
BKV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BKV
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|BKV Competitors
|286
|1040
|1714
|64
|2.50
BKV presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares BKV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BKV
|-2.69%
|3.21%
|2.21%
|BKV Competitors
|-28.57%
|-21.03%
|-3.60%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.
