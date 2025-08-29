BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 105,613 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
