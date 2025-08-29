BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 105,613 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

