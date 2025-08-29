Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 3,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Borealis Foods had a negative return on equity of 892.35% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

