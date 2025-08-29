Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Receives $117.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

