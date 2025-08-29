BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.76. BRF shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 537,394 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

BRF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. BRF had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BRF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 2,103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BRF by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 596,963 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

